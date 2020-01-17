SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ji Sung Says He Is Not Afraid of Getting Old Because He Has His Family
Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.17
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ji Sung Says He Is Not Afraid of Getting Old Because He Has His Family
Actor Ji Sung revealed a sweet reason why he is not afraid of getting old.

On January 16 episode of tvN's television show 'RUN', the cast members were seen talking about the one thing that nobody on this planet can avoid―aging.Hwang HeeWhile on the topic, actor Lee Tae Seon asked Ji Sung, "Hyung, does getting old make you scared at all?"

Ji Sung responded, "If I were still single, I think I probably would have been scared. I also would have felt lonely."

He continued, "But I have a family, you know. I'm not afraid of aging due to the fact that I have my family members by my side."Ji SungLater on, actor Hwang Hee sat down for an interview with the production team.

During the interview, he mentioned how Ji Sung's words earlier touched his heart. 

Hwang Hee said, "His answer left an impression on me. I have great respect for Ji Sung. One of the reasons why I like Ji Sung is that he is a top celebrity, but has good control over himself. He has these own rules and has always been sticking to them very well."

He continued, "He makes me think to myself, 'Will I ever be able to become like him?' I really would like to think and behave like him if I ever become as big as him. He's such a great guy."Hwang HeeJi Sung married actress Lee Bo Young in 2013 after being together with her for about six years.

Then in 2015, their daughter was born and the couple had a son last February.

(Credit= 'justin_jisung' Instagram, SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)  
