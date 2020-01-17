SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HyunA Decorates Her Boots with Fans' Flowers After Discovering She Cannot Take Them
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] HyunA Decorates Her Boots with Fans' Flowers After Discovering She Cannot Take Them

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.17 16:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HyunA Decorates Her Boots with Fans Flowers After Discovering She Cannot Take Them
K-pop artist HyunA recently demonstrated her true love for fans and everyone is going, "Awww! How sweet of her!"

A few days ago, some past photos of HyunA from her performance in Taipei, Taiwan at the end of last year started attracting a lot of people's attention online.

In the photos, HyunA was on stage with a flower-printed t-shirt, pink dress, large heart-shape earrings, long black boots on.

All her fashion items were cute and stylish enough to make the audience fall in love with HyunA even more, but those boots stole the hearts of more people than the others.

It was because they were so beautifully decorated with various types of colorful flowers. HyunAIt turned out HyunA's fans gave her lots of flower bouquets before her performance when she was entering the venue.

After receiving them, she apparently commented on how much she wanted to take them back to Korea, and sighed as she could not do that.HyunATherefore, she made a decision to decorate her boots with those flowers while waiting for her turn in the waiting room.

It seemed as if she wanted to show her fans that she did not immediately throw the flowers away just because she could not take them back, but actually made great use of them.

Following this discovery, fans were touched and many other people highly praised HyunA for her thoughtfulness.HyunA(Credit= Online Community, 'kkbox_kpop' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙