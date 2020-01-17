[SBS Star] HyunA Decorates Her Boots with Fans' Flowers After Discovering She Cannot Take Them

K-pop artist HyunA recently demonstrated her true love for fans and everyone is going, "Awww! How sweet of her!"A few days ago, some past photos of HyunA from her performance in Taipei, Taiwan at the end of last year started attracting a lot of people's attention online.In the photos, HyunA was on stage with a flower-printed t-shirt, pink dress, large heart-shape earrings, long black boots on.All her fashion items were cute and stylish enough to make the audience fall in love with HyunA even more, but those boots stole the hearts of more people than the others.It was because they were so beautifully decorated with various types of colorful flowers.It turned out HyunA's fans gave her lots of flower bouquets before her performance when she was entering the venue.After receiving them, she apparently commented on how much she wanted to take them back to Korea, and sighed as she could not do that.Therefore, she made a decision to decorate her boots with those flowers while waiting for her turn in the waiting room.It seemed as if she wanted to show her fans that she did not immediately throw the flowers away just because she could not take them back, but actually made great use of them.Following this discovery, fans were touched and many other people highly praised HyunA for her thoughtfulness.(Credit= Online Community, 'kkbox_kpop' YouTube)(SBS Star)