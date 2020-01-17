[SBS Star] TAEYANG Says It Was Tough for BIGBANG Members to Decide to Perform at 'Coachella'

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG revealed how much thought the members of the group put into their decision to perform at '2020 Coachella'.On January 17, fashion magazine Esquire released photos of TAEYANG from his recent photo shoot online.In the photos, TAEYANG exuded charisma and great looks in different stylish outfits.During the interview that was held after the photo shoot, TAEYANG mentioned BIGBANG kicking off promotions for the first time in years at '2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival'.TAEYANG said, "I'm actually really looking forward to performing at '2020 Coachella' in April. It will be my first time to meet fans following the end of my military service, you know. It wasn't the easiest decision for us though. Well, I'm sure it won't be easy for us to make any decision at this moment, but..."He continued, "We will definitely continue to receive criticism for a while. I don't know how long that will be, but we will be criticized for whatever the decisions that we'll make. That was why the members and I have put a lot of thinking into this matter before we made the decision to join '2020 Coachella'."In response to this, the interviewer commented, "It must be annoying, because you haven't done anything wrong. I mean, you are completely clean."TAEYANG replied in a careful manner, "Well, I have spent half of my life as a member of BIGBANG, and I am TAEYANG of BIGBANG. I feel like I'm also responsible for what they have done. I believe the right thing for me and my fellow members to do now is to try to overcome this difficult moment in the best way as we can together."(Credit= Esquire, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)