[SBS Star] BTS V Reveals That He Is Working on a New Solo Song
V of K-pop boy group BTS confirmed that he is currently working on a new music.

For the past couple of days, V had a posting spree on BTS' global fan community Weverse to interact with his fans and share what he has been up to.
VOn a fan's post asking whether he is working on any new songs, V replied, "Yes. I'm making a song that I'm a little proud of."

As fans went wild seeing his response, V explained that they should wait a little longer as the song is incomplete.
VV
V said, "It's just a solo song. I have to consider the timing (of releasing) well. I haven't even finished the song, there's just a rough melody."

Either way, V's surprise announcement made the entire fandom to share their excitement over what V has in store for them.
VV previously released self-composed solo songs 'Scenery' and 'Winter Bear', proving his potential of becoming a promising singer-songwriter of BTS.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, BTS Weverse)

(SBS Star) 
