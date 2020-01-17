SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo in Talks to Rejoin 'BUSTED' for Season 3
Published 2020.01.17 11:44 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo in Talks to Rejoin BUSTED for Season 3
Actor Lee Kwang Soo may be returning for the third season of 'BUSTED' soon.

On January 17, it was reported that Lee Kwang Soo is considering joining Netflix's original variety series 'BUSTED' for Season 3.
Lee Kwang SooLee Kwang Soo was one of the main cast members of Season 1, but he only made a special guest appearance and did not participate in Season 2 as a permanent member.
Lee Kwang SooIn response to the report, Lee Kwang Soo's management agency KING KONG by STARSHIP stated, "Lee Kwang Soo is currently discussing the matter, with a favorable outlook."

'BUSTED' is a mystery crime-solving variety show in which the cast members take on the role of detectives to solve various mysteries.
Lee Kwang SooThe filming for the third season will reportedly start sometime later this year.

(Credit= SBS funE, Netflix)

(SBS Star)  
