[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee MINHO Shares How Well He Is Doing in the Military

K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO stood in front of the camera to let everyone know that he is doing well in the military.On January 12, the Military Manpower Administration shared a new video on their YouTube.It was a promotional video thanking the family, lovers and friends of soldiers in the ROK Army for sending them a letter and encouraging them to continue doing so.In this video, MINHO surprised fans by making a special appearance.With a military buzz cut and uniform, MINHO raised his hand in salute and loudly said hi.Then, MINHO said, "I'm doing well here in the military. I've been training hard, eating well and learning some new things that the society had not taught me."He went on, "It's already been seven months since I began my military service. The weather has become cold now. This is when all soldiers need warmth. I believe a letter makes the soldiers warmer than anything else."MINHO added, "I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to everyone who sent them a heartwarming letter last year. I hope you'll keep showing your love and support to them in the future."After that, he wrapped it up by saying, "Lastly, I would like to share my words to every soldier in Korea. Make sure to always take good care of yourselves and be happy!"Meanwhile, MINHO is expected to complete his national mandatory duty in the military on November 15, 2020.(Credit= '대한민국 병무청' YouTube)(SBS Star)