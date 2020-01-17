SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee MINHO Shares How Well He Is Doing in the Military
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee MINHO Shares How Well He Is Doing in the Military

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.17 11:40 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee MINHO Shares How Well He Is Doing in the Military
K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO stood in front of the camera to let everyone know that he is doing well in the military.

On January 12, the Military Manpower Administration shared a new video on their YouTube.

It was a promotional video thanking the family, lovers and friends of soldiers in the ROK Army for sending them a letter and encouraging them to continue doing so.

In this video, MINHO surprised fans by making a special appearance.MINHOWith a military buzz cut and uniform, MINHO raised his hand in salute and loudly said hi.

Then, MINHO said, "I'm doing well here in the military. I've been training hard, eating well and learning some new things that the society had not taught me."

He went on, "It's already been seven months since I began my military service. The weather has become cold now. This is when all soldiers need warmth. I believe a letter makes the soldiers warmer than anything else." MINHOMINHO added, "I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to everyone who sent them a heartwarming letter last year. I hope you'll keep showing your love and support to them in the future."

After that, he wrapped it up by saying, "Lastly, I would like to share my words to every soldier in Korea. Make sure to always take good care of yourselves and be happy!"
 

Meanwhile, MINHO is expected to complete his national mandatory duty in the military on November 15, 2020.

(Credit= '대한민국 병무청' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙