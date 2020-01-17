[SBS Star] BTS V Helps an ARMY Finding a Blood Donor

V of K-pop boy group BTS extended his positive influence by helping a fan looking for a blood donor for her grandfather.On January 16, one ARMY (BTS' official fan club) shared a post on BTS' global fan community Weverse, desperately hoping for finding a blood donor for another ARMY's grandfather.She wrote, "Everyone, please help. My ARMY friend's grandfather is currently in a critical condition. He needs type A blood donation, specifically RH-A blood."She explained, "Since RH-A is a rare blood type in Korea, she said that there have been times when blood was donated from different countries."V, who has been frequently interacting with his fans through Weverse lately, saw the post and left comments in both Korean and English to help the fan to find a blood donor.V wrote, "Could you please help this person with type RH-A blood?", and "Is there any RH-A here? Please help."Thanks to V's help, the fan was able to find a RH-A type blood donor.She wrote, "The ARMY is here talking with us, and I think the blood will be safely delivered to her grandfather. Thank you very much, and I'm sorry (for causing worries)."Fans trended '#ThankYouTaehyung' on Twitter to express their thanks to V for reaching out to help his fans and to let more people know about his good deeds.(Credit= BTS Weverse, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)