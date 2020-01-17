SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS V Helps an ARMY Finding a Blood Donor
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS V Helps an ARMY Finding a Blood Donor

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.01.17 11:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V Helps an ARMY Finding a Blood Donor
V of K-pop boy group BTS extended his positive influence by helping a fan looking for a blood donor for her grandfather.

On January 16, one ARMY (BTS' official fan club) shared a post on BTS' global fan community Weverse, desperately hoping for finding a blood donor for another ARMY's grandfather.
VShe wrote, "Everyone, please help. My ARMY friend's grandfather is currently in a critical condition. He needs type A blood donation, specifically RH-A blood."

She explained, "Since RH-A is a rare blood type in Korea, she said that there have been times when blood was donated from different countries."
VV, who has been frequently interacting with his fans through Weverse lately, saw the post and left comments in both Korean and English to help the fan to find a blood donor.

V wrote, "Could you please help this person with type RH-A blood?", and "Is there any RH-A here? Please help."
VThanks to V's help, the fan was able to find a RH-A type blood donor.

She wrote, "The ARMY is here talking with us, and I think the blood will be safely delivered to her grandfather. Thank you very much, and I'm sorry (for causing worries)."
VFans trended '#ThankYouTaehyung' on Twitter to express their thanks to V for reaching out to help his fans and to let more people know about his good deeds. 

(Credit= BTS Weverse, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙