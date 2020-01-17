SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Members of Queen & Adam Lambert Reveal that BTS & K-pop Inspire Them
Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.17
British rock band Queen members and American singer-songwriter Adam Lambert shared their thoughts on K-pop and boy group BTS.

On January 17, the two members of Queen―Roger Taylor, Brian May, and Adam Lambert held a press conference at one hotel in Seoul ahead of their concert 'Queen & Adam Lambert: the Rhapsody Tour' that is scheduled to take place at Gocheok Sky Dome over this weekend.Queen and Adam LambertDuring the press conference, they were asked if they knew K-pop well.

Roger Taylor nodded and responded, "First of all, congratulations to K-pop for taking over the world. I truly hope that it will continue to do well. K-pop isn't our generation thing for sure, but I'm aware of the soaring popularity among the younger generation. It is huge in my home country as well."Queen and Adam LambertBrian May commented, "It's great to see K-pop bringing about this new sensation. Back in our days, all we had was 'rock and roll'. There were times when people said that rock and roll was dead. Our fans and us have matured together despite that."

He went on, "That is actually why I'm very curious about the future of K-pop. I wonder what changes it will go through or whether it will always stay the way it is now."Queen and Adam LambertThen, Adam Lambert said, "K-pop acts, including BTS, inspire me a lot. I really love what I see in them. I find them themselves as well as their performances all very visually attractive."

(Credit= SBS funE, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
