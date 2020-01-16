SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Seok Cutely Responds to Fans' Joke on Instagram
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Seok Cutely Responds to Fans' Joke on Instagram

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.16 17:56 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Woo Seok Cutely Responds to Fans Joke on Instagram
Kim Woo Seok of disbanded K-pop boy group X1 made fans smile with his cute response to fans' playful comments on Instagram.

On January 15, Kim Woo Seok shared two short videos of him comfortably sitting in front of a desk, tidying his hair and t-shirt on his Instagram.

Along with the videos, Kim Woo Seok wrote, "Just practicing for a live broadcast that I'll hold in the future. Let's see each other more often from now on!"
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

라방 연습이랄까

김우석 KIM WOO SEOK(@woo.ddadda)님의 공유 게시물님,


As fans wanted to see more of these adorable videos or photos of Kim Woo Seok, they left some playful comments under the videos.

Some fans jokingly wrote comments that went something like this, "Woo Seok, you may not know this because you've only just made your Instagram, but... If you don't post more regularly, Instagram will automatically delete your account."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

우리 자주 만나요:)

김우석 KIM WOO SEOK(@woo.ddadda)님의 공유 게시물님,


Not long later, Kim Woo Seok dropped by the comment section and reacted to them.

In the first comment, he said, "Many of you are asking me to go live now, but I'm not planning on going live today. Take some rest today, okay? I love you!"

A few moments after that, he returned and wrote, "Oh, also! I'm not stupid, everyone. I know that Instagram won't delete my account even if I don't post often! Anyway though, I'll try to update my Instagram as frequently as I can!"Kim Woo SeokMeanwhile, X1 that was formed last summer at the end of Mnet's survival audition show 'Product X 101', disbanded on January 6 after it was confirmed that the votes during the show were rigged.

(Credit= 'woo.ddadda' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙