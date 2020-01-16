SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Expresses Thanks to Fans' Birthday Wishes with a Dance Video
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Expresses Thanks to Fans' Birthday Wishes with a Dance Video

Published 2020.01.16
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Expresses Thanks to Fans Birthday Wishes with a Dance Video
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK treated her fans with a dance practice video in celebration of her birthday today.

On January 16, JENNIE took her personal Instagram to share a video for her fans.
JENNIEThe video was of JENNIE practicing some dance moves with popular K-pop choreographer Simeez.

Along with the video, JENNIE wrote in the caption, "Feeling blessed by all of my blinks' love and birthday wishes, so I'm posting this video in return."
JENNIEJENNIEIn response to this sweet birthday surprise, fans showered JENNIE with more birthday wishes.

They commented, "Baby Nini (JENNIE's nickname), happy birthday again!", "We love you JENNIE! Wishing you the best.", "Happy birthday JENNIE! Have a great one.", and more.

Check out JENNIE's adorable dance practice video below:
 

(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' '_simeez' Instagram, 'BLACKPINK' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
