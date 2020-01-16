[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO KAI Smiles After Seeing Fans' Banners that Said, "Happy Birthday!"

On January 14 (local time), KAI attended one fashion event that took place in Milan, Italy.Prior to the event, many fans of KAI waited outside the venue to see him.
As it was his birthday, it seemed they wanted to do something special for him.
So, they prepared banners that said, "You are our lovely dream. Happy birthday!", and held them up high for him to see as he walked past.On his way to the venue, KAI spotted these banners and unexpectedly walked towards one fan.
Then, KAI pointed at the banner and took it from the fan in order to take a closer look.
After looking at the banner, a joyful smile began to spread on KAI's face.
KAI read the words on the banner, returned it to the fan, waved at other fans around, then went his way.
jongin took the banner that exol's prepared for him.. He is the sweetest ��������#KAI #KaiAtGucciFW #GucciFW20 @gucci pic.twitter.com/9iP6SgmYaT— Kai Nation Philippines���� (@kainationph) January 14, 2020
Later, KAI took to his Instagram to thank his fans for preparing the banner for him.
Along with a photo of him looking down at the banner, he wrote, "BIG thanks!"(Credit= Online Community, 'zkdlin' Instagram)
(SBS Star)