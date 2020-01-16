SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Suits Up in Black for New 'Formula E' Campaign
Published 2020.01.16
Fans of K-pop boy group BTS are swooning over the new campaign clip of 'Formula E' featuring the seven members dressed up in suits.

On January 15, the official YouTube channel of 'ABB FIA Formula E Championship'―a motor racing championship for open-wheel electric racing cars―shared a video titled, 'BTS and Formula E - A Shared Mission!'.
BTSBack in December, BTS has officially been appointed as global ambassadors for the championship; to help promote the benefits of electric vehicles and raise awareness about climate change. 
BTSBTSThrough the partnership, both 'Formula E' and BTS hope to inspire the next generation and fans to embrace clean energy and become future drivers of electric vehicles to tackle air pollution and ultimately counteract climate change.
BTSBTSIn the newly-released campaign video, BTS poses right next to a racing car, radiating their charismatic aura in sleek black suits. 

Especially when the members pose for their individual shots, you can easily tell the racing car is being outshined by their ever-so-enchanting charms. 
BTSMeanwhile, 'ABB FIA Formula E Championship' is set to be held in Seoul on May 3.
 

(Credit= 'ABB Formula E' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
