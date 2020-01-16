[SBS Star] Starbucks Korea to Turn Purple in Collaboration with BTS

K-pop boy group BTS has become the first celebrity to partner with Starbucks Korea for a collaborative campaign.On January 16, Starbucks Korea revealed their 'Be The Brightest Stars' campaign in partnership with BTS.Through the campaign, both Starbucks Korea and BTS intend to spread a positive influence to the youths in Korea.Alongside a new promotional drink, the campaign features special food lineup colored in purple―BTS' signature color―and decorated with the group's official logo.The six merchandises that have been revealed include a mug, two glass cups, fabric cases for iPad and laptop, and a key chain.In addition, BTS' 2019 release 'Make It Right' will be played in the stores during the event.Proceeds from the campaign will be donated to the Beautiful Foundation which helps the youths with financial struggles.'Be The Brightest Stars' campaign will be held from January 21 to February 6 at Starbucks stores throughout South Korea.(Credit= Starbucks Korea/Yonhap News Agency, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)