[SBS Star] Lee Yi Kyung Talks About Taking Acting Classes with BTS JIN Before Their Debut

Actor Lee Yi Kyung talked about the time when he took acting classes with K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN before they made their debut.On January 15 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Lee Yi Kyung made a guest appearance.During the talk, Lee Yi Kyung mentioned his friendship with JIN that go way back to when he was in his early 20s.Lee Yi Kyng said, "I started going to this acting academy in front of my house after I completed my military service. I was 23 then."He continued, "JIN was actually attending this academy too. JIN and I took acting classes together. He was like 18 or 19, still in school. He was really good-looking at that time as well. He was very popular."Then, Lee Yi Kyung said that they lost contact as they ended up going to a different university.Lee Yi Kyung said, "Following JIN's acceptance into Konkuk University, we eventually lost contact, because I went to another university far from him. We had not seen each other for years after that until a few years ago at 'Mnet Asian Music Awards'."The actor went on, "I was invited to the event as an award presenter and JIN was there to perform. When I was at backstage after presenting an award, I saw JIN running towards me from the distance. Then, JIN waved at me and called my name. I was touched that he still remembered me. I was also thankful that he had made that much effort just to say hi to me."He proudly added that they keep in good touch and occasionally hang out with each other now.(Credit= 'luvlk89' Instagram, MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)