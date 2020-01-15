SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeon So Min Hugs & Kisses Yang Se Chan on 'Running Man'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeon So Min Hugs & Kisses Yang Se Chan on 'Running Man'

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.15 18:08 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeon So Min Hugs & Kisses Yang Se Chan on Running Man
Actress Jeon So Min expressed her love for entertainer Yang Se Chan in the latest episode of 'Running Man'.

On January 12 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Jeon So Min surprised everyone with her unexpected behavior.

For one game, Yang Se Chan and actor Lee Kwang Soo had to put a costume on.

Yang Se Chan put a gorilla costume on and Lee Kwang Soo turned into a polar bear.

When Yang Se Chan returned with a gorilla costume on, Jeon So Min looked at him and commented, "Awww! He's so cute."Jeon So MinAfter saying that, Jeon So Min walked up to him with a bright smile and gave him a big hug.

Then, Jeon So Min suddenly grabbed the gorilla's face and kissed him.

As Yang Se Chan could not see properly, he did not really know what was going on though.

When asked what that was about, Jeon So Min responded, "I did it because the gorilla looked cute."Jeon So MinSo, entertainer Yu Jae Seok told her, "Kwang Soo looks cute as well, doesn't he? I mean, just look at him. He's a polar bear."

As soon as Jeon So Min heard this, she went towards Lee Kwang Soo. 

Then, she slapped the polar bear's face hard instead of giving a hug or kiss, which made everyone there burst into laughter.
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙