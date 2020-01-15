SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] NCT RENJUN Gets Angry as an Obsessive Fan Continuously Calls JENO During Live

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.15 17:00 View Count
K-pop boy group NCT's member RENJUN told an obsessive fan off during a live broadcast as he/she kept calling his fellow member JENO's phone.

On January 14, RENJUN, JENO and CHENLE went live on NAVER V LIVE to spend quality time with their fans around the world.
NCTDuring the live broadcast, JENO kept receiving a call from someone, which he did not pick up.

After it happened a couple of times, RENJUN angrily looked at JENO's phone and shook his head side to side with a sigh.

At that time, he did not say or do anything, but he certainly looked very much like a person who has had enough.NCTOnly about two minutes later, JENO received a call from the same person again.

This time though, RENJUN decided to do something about it.

RENJUN quickly took JENO's phone from his hand and walked out of the camera angle first.

Then, he answered the phone and said, "Will you stop this now?", sounding all furious.

After that, he hung up, returned to his seat and pretended as if nothing had happened.
 
As this was all aired live, a lot of fans also got angry and demanded obsessive fans not to harass them and give them a hard time like that.

(Credit= 'NCT' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
