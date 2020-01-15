[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi & His Fans Make Large Donation to a Rehabilitation Hospital

Actor Lee Seung Gi and his fans went out of their way to help patients at a rehabilitation hospital.On January 13, it was revealed that AIREN (the name of Lee Seung Gi's fandom) donated 10 million won (approximately 8,640 dollars) to Severance Rehabilitation Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul.It turned out some members of AIREN raised funds to donate to the hospital following Lee Seung Gi's donation last month.Back on December 18, 2019, Lee Seung Gi donated 100 million won (approximately 86,400 dollars) to the hospital.Both parties stated that they wanted the money to specifically be used for those with a spinal cord injury.In regard to this, Lee Seung Gi commented, "I just wanted to return some love that I received from people since I made my debut. I'm so glad that fans have decided to make a difference in this society with me."He continued, "I really hope our donation will give hope to patients at Severance Rehabilitation Hospital."Lee Seung Gi and his fans have successfully delivered warmth to many in this cold winter.(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram, Hook Entertainment)(SBS Star)