SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi & His Fans Make Large Donation to a Rehabilitation Hospital
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi & His Fans Make Large Donation to a Rehabilitation Hospital

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.15 16:46 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi & His Fans Make Large Donation to a Rehabilitation Hospital
Actor Lee Seung Gi and his fans went out of their way to help patients at a rehabilitation hospital.

On January 13, it was revealed that AIREN (the name of Lee Seung Gi's fandom) donated 10 million won (approximately 8,640 dollars) to Severance Rehabilitation Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul.Lee Seung GiIt turned out some members of AIREN raised funds to donate to the hospital following Lee Seung Gi's donation last month.

Back on December 18, 2019, Lee Seung Gi donated 100 million won (approximately 86,400 dollars) to the hospital.

Both parties stated that they wanted the money to specifically be used for those with a spinal cord injury.
Lee Seung GiIn regard to this, Lee Seung Gi commented, "I just wanted to return some love that I received from people since I made my debut. I'm so glad that fans have decided to make a difference in this society with me."

He continued, "I really hope our donation will give hope to patients at Severance Rehabilitation Hospital."Lee Seung GiLee Seung Gi and his fans have successfully delivered warmth to many in this cold winter.

(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram, Hook Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙