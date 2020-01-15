[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO Showers Her Niece with Incredible Gifts

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JISOO gifted her niece some amazing gifts.On January 11, JISOO's older brother updated his Instagram with new photos.In the caption, he wrote, "It's been 100 days since Ha-yul (the name of his daughter) was born into this world. We had a party for this special one today."He continued, "Aunt JISOO gave her lots of gifts as well. Thank you so much. We all love you, Ha-yul!"The first photo was of gifts for Ha-yul neatly put on the floor, including designer onesies, beanies, little bags and a calendar that was printed with JISOO's portrait photos.Surprisingly, this was not the end; there was one more gift―a lot of cash.In the top corner, there was a stack of 50,000 won (approximately 43 dollars) bills.The second photo showed Ha-yul holding an envelope in her hand that said, "Grow fast and well, Ha-yul! From Aunt JISOO."It seemed like JISOO did not care how much she spent for Ha-yul, because her love for her niece was much bigger than that.(Credit= 'hun_yaaa' 'sooyaaa__' Instagram)(SBS Star)