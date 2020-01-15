[SBS Star] VIDEO: CIX SEUNG HUN Beautifully Covers BTS V's 'Scenery'

SEUNG HUN of K-pop boy group CIX gifted his fans a beautiful cover of boy group BTS' member V's solo song, 'Scenery'.On January 13, SEUNG HUN took CIX's official Twitter to share a cover of 'Scenery'.Along with the video, SEUNG HUN wrote in the caption, "Is everyone having a good start of a new week? I'm also working hard. I prepared the cover song that I mentioned last time, because I wanted to give you strength during your exhausting week."He continued, "I hope my dearest fans, FIXs, to listen and cheer up."SEUNG HUN also added hashtags like 'V Sunbaenim', 'BTS', 'Sunbaenim' (honorific; a senior in the same field) to let more people to listen to his sweet cover song.Meanwhile, CIX is scheduled to hold the group's first-ever fan meeting 'HELLO, FIX' at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul on February 22 to 23.(Credit= 'CIX_Official' 'CIX_twt' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)