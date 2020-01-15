[SBS Star] VIDEO: CIX SEUNG HUN Beautifully Covers BTS V's 'Scenery'

On January 13, SEUNG HUN took CIX's official Twitter to share a cover of 'Scenery'.
Along with the video, SEUNG HUN wrote in the caption, "Is everyone having a good start of a new week? I'm also working hard. I prepared the cover song that I mentioned last time, because I wanted to give you strength during your exhausting week."
He continued, "I hope my dearest fans, FIXs, to listen and cheer up."
SEUNG HUN also added hashtags like 'V Sunbaenim', 'BTS', 'Sunbaenim' (honorific; a senior in the same field) to let more people to listen to his sweet cover song.
한 주가 시작되었는데 다들 잘 보내셨나요? 저도 열심히 지내고 있습니다!— CIX (@CIX_twt) January 13, 2020
힘든 한 주 힘이 되어드리고 싶어서 전에 말한 커버곡 준비해왔습니다 내 편 픽둥이들 듣고 힘내셨으면 좋겠어요����#CIX #FIX #승훈 #김승훈 #내편들 #뷔선배님 #방탄소년단 #선배님 pic.twitter.com/ssS1UZmlYp
Meanwhile, CIX is scheduled to hold the group's first-ever fan meeting 'HELLO, FIX' at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul on February 22 to 23.
