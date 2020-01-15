SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] K-pop Fans Angry After Seeing Photos of TXT Looking Uncomfortable at the Airport
[SBS Star] K-pop Fans Angry After Seeing Photos of TXT Looking Uncomfortable at the Airport

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.15
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] K-pop Fans Angry After Seeing Photos of TXT Looking Uncomfortable at the Airport
A lot of K-pop fans are furious after seeing photos of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) unable to rest properly at the airport because of some fans.

On January 14, two photos of TXT started going viral online.

The photos showed the members of TXT surrounded by some fans while waiting for their flight at the airport.

The fans stood right by their side and continuously took photos of them either with a phone or professional camera.TOMORROW X TOGETHERIt looked like there were too many of them that TXT's managers and security guards were unable to control them.

Not only did the members of TXT look uncomfortable, but they also seemed somewhat distressed.TOMORROW X TOGETHERAfter these photos went around online, many gasped at how bad the situation was and shared their anger.

They left comments such as, "Please respect the boys' privacy, everyone!", "Those people don't deserve to call themselves their fans.", "Is this for real? That's so creepy.", "We beg you to take better care of your artists, Big Hit Entertainment!"and so on.TOMORROW X TOGETHER(Credit= Online Community, 'TXT_bighit' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
