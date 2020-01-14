[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Go Wild as HOSHI Unexpectedly Joins K-pop Random Play Dance

HOSHI CAME TO OUR RANDOM DANCE OUTSIDE THE CONCERT OHHHHHH MY GODDDDDD pic.twitter.com/3fJ3cFUAkA — dm me pics of han seungwoo (@chachabeatboi) January 10, 2020

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's member HOSHI startled K-pop random play dancers in Newark, the United States by joining them out of nowhere.On January 10 (local time), SEVENTEEN's concert tour 'Ode to You' took place at Prudential Center, Newark.Just outside the venue before the concert began, a lot of K-pop fans gathered for K-pop random play dance.With love for K-pop, they all energetically danced to many K-pop songs together.At one point when SEVENTEEN's hit song 'CLAP' came on, this one guy with a black cap and mask threw himself to the middle of the dancers.Then, he showed off his great dancing skills; he perfectly danced to 'CLAP'.As more and more eyes locked on this mysterious amazing dancer, he lowered his mask and took his cap off.Immediately after he had done this, everyone around started screaming at the top of their lungs.It was because the dancer was HOSHI of SEVENTEEN.It turned out he came out of the venue for a bit to meet fans prior to the concert.At the end of the song, HOSHI turned around and waved to fans with a smile, then headed back to the venue.(Credit= 'pledis_17' 'chachabeatboi' 'pledis_17' Twitter, 'starry night' YouTube)(SBS Star)