[SBS Star] VIDEO: WINNER Members Channel Their Inner BLACKPINK at Bangkok Concert

K-pop boy group WINNER flawlessly covered girl group BLACKPINK's mega-hit song 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.On January 11, WINNER's concert tour 'CROSS' took place at Thunder Dome in Bangkok, Thailand.On this day, the members of WINNER made fans demand the group's management agency YG Entertainment to make them debut as 'WINNERPINK'.These words came out of fans after WINNER surprised them with a special performance.For this special performance, WINNER covered 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.Each member of WINNER turned into a member of BLACKPINK―YOON as ROSÉ, HOONY as LISA, MINO as JENNIE and JINU as JISOO.With flawless dance moves, facial expressions, singing and rapping skills, they pulled off the performance unbelievably well.It almost seemed as if they had become the members of BLACKPINK during that time.They completely took over the stage that fans watched them with their jaws dropped on the floor.Following their performance, they repeatedly shouted, "WINNERPINK!"(Credit= '쏘세지' 'Lily 4JINU' YouTube, 'yg_winnercity' Twitter)(SBS Star)