[SBS Star] TXT Shares Honest Thoughts on Being Called as "BTS Junior Group"

The members of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) opened up about the pressures from being called as "BTS junior group".On January 14, fashion magazine @Star1 unveiled photos from their recent photo shoot with the five TXT members.During the following interview after the photo shoot, the members took some time to talk about their first year since debut.When asked about their feelings on being called as BTS' younger brother group as the agency junior, YEONJUN said, "It would be a lie to say we didn't feel pressured at all."He continued, "We used that pressure as a motivation to do better. We think of it as a grateful opportunity, so we were determined to do better and work harder."In regard to the group winning multiple Rookie of the Year awards last year, BEOMGYU said, "Before our debut, I worried if we would be able to do well. After we won our first Rookie of the Year award, however, I was happy and relieved at the same time."When asked about what changed the most since debut, YEONJUN shared, "Well, we became more good-looking in general. In terms of skills, I think I found my own color at least a little."Back in March 2019, TXT debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, which currently houses the biggest K-pop sensation BTS.(Credit= 'atstar1magazine' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)