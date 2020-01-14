[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi & Moon Chae Won to Lead an Upcoming Thriller Together

Actor Lee Joon Gi and actress Moon Chae Won have officially been cast as the two leads of an upcoming thriller TV series.On January 14, it was reported that Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won have been confirmed as the male and female lead of tvN's new drama 'The Flower of Evil' (literal translation).The two actors' agency Namoo Actors later confirmed, "It is true that Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won have been cast in the drama 'The Flower of Evil'."According to reports, 'The Flower of Evil' is a thriller about a psychopath who changes his identity to conceal his past and his wife, a police force detective, who chases after his past traces to uncover the truth.Lee Joon Gi will take on the role of 'Baik Hee-sung' a metal craftsman and an exemplary husband and father.However, he has no emotions including happiness, sadness, respect, admiration, sympathy, empathy, guilt, or consideration.Moon Chae Won will play his wife, a hardworking police force detective named 'Cha Ji-won'.Meanwhile, 'The Flower of Evil' is expected to be aired starting this June.(Credit= Namoo Actors, SBS funE)(SBS Star)