[SBS Star] Super Junior KyuHyun Proves that He Can Easily Be the Best Uncle in the World
[SBS Star] Super Junior KyuHyun Proves that He Can Easily Be the Best Uncle in the World

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.14 11:30 Updated 2020.01.14 11:31 View Count
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member KyuHyun revealed sweet photos of him with his baby nephews.

On January 13, KyuHyun took to his Instagram to share some photos of his cute twin nephews.

In the caption, KyuHyun wrote, "Releasing these photos in celebration of my nephews' first birthday. Happy birthday, Ye-jun and Ha-jun!"

The photos showed KyuHyun holding his nephews in his arms and looking at them with eyes full of love.
KyuHyunThere were also photos of him playing with them while unable to get rid of a bright smile on his face.

It looked as if KyuHyun was completely in love with them.

Anybody could tell that he was trying his best to be a good uncle to his nephews, and will always be one.
KyuHyunKyuHyun has an older sister violinist Jo Ah-ra, who got married back in 2015.

It is presumed that his sister had Ye-jun and Ha-jun in the beginning of last year.KyuHyun(Credit= 'gyuram88' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
