[SBS Star] BTS V Shows Concern for Fans in the Philippines Over Volcanic Eruption
[SBS Star] BTS V Shows Concern for Fans in the Philippines Over Volcanic Eruption

Published 2020.01.14 11:02
V of K-pop boy group BTS delivered his heartfelt prayers to the fans in the Philippines. 

On January 14, one Filipino ARMY (BTS' official fan club) shared a post on Weverse about the volcanic eruption that is currently affecting the entire country.
VTo the fans post, V took some time to write a sincere comment, showing his deepest concern over the natural disaster occurred in the Philippines. 

V wrote, "My heart aches so much these days. I hope no one gets hurt and that nature doesn't hurt any more people. Please."
V필리핀 화산 폭발필리핀 화산 폭발On the early morning of January 12, Taal Volcano―about 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Manila―began its volcanic activity for the first time in 43 years.

The sudden eruption led to an evacuation of around 6,000 local residents and tourists.

VUpon seeing V's comment, fans commented, "Filipino ARMYs, stay strong.", "Thank you V, this truly means a lot to us.", "Hope everyone's safe. My heart goes out to all the people in the Philippines.", and more.

(Credit= BTS Weverse, Big Hit Entertainment, GettyImagesKorea) 

(SBS Star) 
