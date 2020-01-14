[SBS Star] BTS V Shows Concern for Fans in the Philippines Over Volcanic Eruption

V of K-pop boy group BTS delivered his heartfelt prayers to the fans in the Philippines.On January 14, one Filipino ARMY (BTS' official fan club) shared a post on Weverse about the volcanic eruption that is currently affecting the entire country.To the fans post, V took some time to write a sincere comment, showing his deepest concern over the natural disaster occurred in the Philippines.V wrote, "My heart aches so much these days. I hope no one gets hurt and that nature doesn't hurt any more people. Please."On the early morning of January 12, Taal Volcano―about 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Manila―began its volcanic activity for the first time in 43 years.The sudden eruption led to an evacuation of around 6,000 local residents and tourists.Upon seeing V's comment, fans commented, "Filipino ARMYs, stay strong.", "Thank you V, this truly means a lot to us.", "Hope everyone's safe. My heart goes out to all the people in the Philippines.", and more.(Credit= BTS Weverse, Big Hit Entertainment, GettyImagesKorea)(SBS Star)