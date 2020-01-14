SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook to Make a Big Screen Comeback with an Action Film
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook to Make a Big Screen Comeback with an Action Film

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.14 10:22 View Count
Actor Ji Chang Wook has confirmed to star in a film for the first time in about three years.

On January 13, news outlet Sports Chosun reported that Ji Chang Wook is going to lead an upcoming action film 'Punishment' (literal translation).

The report stated that Ji Chang Wook recently met the film's production team and even finished a read-through with his co-stars.Ji Chang Wook'Punishment' is director Kim Chang-joo's debut film that 7 billion won (approximately 6 million dollars) of the production cost will be put in.

Kim Chang-joo was the post-production supervisor for renowned films such as 'Snowpiercer', 'The Terror, LIVE' and more.Ji Chang WookThis film will mark Ji Chang Wook's return on big screen in about three years after his action film 'Fabricated City' in February 2017.Ji Chang WookMeanwhile, 'Punishment' is scheduled to kick off shooting within a month or two.

(Credit= 'ACTORJCW.OFFICIAL' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
