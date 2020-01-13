[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN & ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Share the Sweetest Hug

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN was spotted running to another boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo to hug him.On January 5, the members of BTS and ASTRO attended '34th Golden Disc Awards' that was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.During the ending performance when all singers gathered together on stage, fans witnessed a cute interaction between JIMIN and Cha Eun-woo.As ASTRO members walked by BTS members, they bowed to each other to say hello.A couple of seconds later, JIMIN started walking towards Cha Eun-woo with a big smile on his face.That was when Cha Eun-woo noticed JIMIN coming towards him; he smiled back and widely opened his arms.JIMIN ran right into Cha Eun-woo's arms and gave him a huge hug.Then, JIMIN asked Cha Eun-woo something, which he shook his head to.After that, Cha Eun-woo also said something to JIMIN and also gave him the thumbs up.They both looked truly excited to see and speak to one another.Although this was seen only for a brief moment, it was certainly enough to make ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) as well as AROHA (the name of ASTRO's fandom) happy.(Credit= 'twinklestar_cha' 'mocchipuppy' 'ASTRO_Staff' 'bts_bighit' Twitter, '온삼 onsam for BTS' YouTube)(SBS Star)