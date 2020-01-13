SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SM Ent. Reveals That EXO CHEN's Fiancee Is a Non-celebrity & Currently Pregnant
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] SM Ent. Reveals That EXO CHEN's Fiancee Is a Non-celebrity & Currently Pregnant

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.01.13 16:05 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SM Ent. Reveals That EXO CHENs Fiancee Is a Non-celebrity & Currently Pregnant
K-pop boy group EXO's management agency SM Entertainment confirmed that the group's member CHEN is getting married soon.

On January 13, CHEN surprised his fans by sharing a handwritten letter on EXO's fan community, announcing his plans to get married.
CHENFollowing the news, SM Entertainment released an official statement regarding the EXO member's marriage.

The agency's full statement reads as follows:
CHENHello, this is SM Entertainment.

CHEN has met someone precious to him and will be getting married.

The bride is a non-celebrity, and their wedding ceremony will be held privately with only their family members' attendance.

To respect the family's wish, the wedding as well as anything related to it will be held privately; so we ask his fans and reporters for their kind understanding.

CHEN will continue to work hard as an artist.

We ask you to shower CHEN with blessings and congratulations. Thank you.
CHENIn addition, a source from SM Entertainment confirmed that CHEN's fiancée is currently pregnant.

The source told media, "It is true that CHEN's fiancée is pregnant," referring to CHEN's statement that he was surprised with a "blessing".

In his handwritten letter to his fans, CHEN wrote, "During the time when I was talking with my agency and the members about revealing the news, a blessing came to us. I was also surprised as I wasn't able to take part in the plans that I had made with the members and the agency. However, this blessing gave me the strength and courage."

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙