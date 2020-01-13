SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] YounHa Talks About Working with BTS RM for Their Recent Collaborative Track
Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.13
K-pop artist Younha talked about working with boy group BTS' leader RM for their recent collaborative track.

On January 10 episode of KBS' music show 'Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook', YounHa was invited as a guest.YounhaDuring the talk, Younha mentioned how RM came to feature in one of her latest tracks 'WINTER FLOWER'.

Younha said, "RM and I knew each other for some time; we would say hi whenever we see one another at shooting sites and stuff. Previously, we spoke about releasing a song together one day."

She continued, "It was just an idea then, but I had recently received a perfect song for us. So, I officially asked him if he could join me on this song. He said yes without hesitating for a second."YounhaThe K-pop star went on, "We couldn't meet up for our song though. Therefore, I had no choice but to send him a lengthy e-mail that explained what the song was about as well as some details of my album."

She added, "I thought he would be too busy to read my e-mail properly, let alone reading it at all. Not long later, he sent me a long reply. I was really impressed. At that time, I thought to myself, 'Wow, successful people are successful for a reason. This is why he was able to reach that high.'"
YounhaMeanwhile, Younha's new album 'UNSTABLE MINDSET' which includes 'WINTER FLOWER' came out on January 6.

(Credit= KBS Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook, 'bts_twt' Twitter, 'younha_holic' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
