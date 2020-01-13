SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] CHANYEOL Gets Frustrated About People Thinking He Raps Because He Cannot Sing
[SBS Star] CHANYEOL Gets Frustrated About People Thinking He Raps Because He Cannot Sing

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.13
K-pop boy group EXO's member CHAYEOL expressed frustration about how people perceive him as someone who raps because he has no other talent.

Recently, one YouTube channel released CHANYEOL's mini documentary titled, 'LOEYMENTARY'.CHANYEOLIn this documentary, CHANYEOL honestly opened up about his childhood, career, daily life, passion and so on.

CHANYEOL said, "My dad loves music. I think I got that from him. I even joined a band when I was really little. So, I was into these band music even then."

He continued, "I'm constantly thinking about band music, composing and producing songs. These things have always been inside me, you know."CHANYEOLThe K-pop star went on, "I know that some people think that I'm just a good-looking member of a K-pop group, who was given the 'rapper' position because I can't dance or sing."

He added, "I just want everyone to know that isn't the case, and my passion for music is very strong."
 

CHANYEOL spent about four years training under SM Entertainment prior to making debut as an EXO member in April 2012.

(Credit= 'NNG ㄴㄴㄱ' YouTube, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
