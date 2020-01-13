SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS' Agency to Acquire NU'EST & SEVENTEEN's Agency?
[SBS Star] BTS' Agency to Acquire NU'EST & SEVENTEEN's Agency?

Published 2020.01.13

K-pop boy group BTS' management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, has responded to media reports about the agency acquiring PLEDIS Entertainment―home of another boy groups NU'EST and SEVENTEEN.

On January 13, news outlet Sports DongA reported that Big Hit Entertainment has completed all procedures for acquiring PLEDIS Entertainment.
BTS' Agency to Acquire NU'EST & SEVENTEEN's Agency?This is Big Hit Entertainment's second acquisition since their last merger with K-pop girl group GFRIEND's management agency Source Music in July 2019.

According to the report, PLEDIS Entertainment will maintain their independence even after the merger, just like Source Music.
BTS' Agency to Acquire NU'EST & SEVENTEEN's Agency?PLEDIS Entertainment will also move to Big Hit Entertainment headquarters located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, this coming May.

In response to the report, however, Big Hit Entertainment stated that nothing has been decided yet.
BTS' Agency to Acquire NU'EST & SEVENTEEN's Agency?A source from Big Hit Entertainment told media, "We are currently open to various opportunities, but no decision has been made yet on what the reports are saying."

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, PLEDIS Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
