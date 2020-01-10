[SBS Star] IU Reveals the Things That She Avoids Doing for Her Voice

Singer/actress IU revealed that she never smokes and avoids drinking alcohol, carbonated drinks, or coffee to take care of her voice.On January 9, IU guested on her friend actress Kang Han-na's radio show and shared a little more about herself.During the broadcast, IU revealed specific things that she avoids doing to take care of her throat condition.IU said, "I don't do anything that's bad for my throat. I don't like the smell of caffeine (coffee) or cigarettes. I don't like talking loudly either."She continued, "I don't have any interest in carbonated drinks, and I rarely drink alcohol. I only drink (alcohol) on happy occasions, only an amount that won't hurt my throat."She added, "I don't like the smell of caffeine (coffee) or cigarettes. I don't like talking loudly either."IU explained that she tries to minimize doing bad things for her throat, rather than doing something good.(Credit= KBS Kang Han-na's Volume Up, 'dlwlrma' Instagram, Kakao M)(SBS Star)