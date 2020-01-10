SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Sweats a Bunch & Almost Cries at the Haunted House
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Sweats a Bunch & Almost Cries at the Haunted House

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.10 16:08 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Sweats a Bunch & Almost Cries at the Haunted House
Actor Jung Hae In sweated a bunch and almost cried at the haunted house.

On January 7 episode of KBS' television show 'Jung Hae In's Following the Walk' (literal title), Jung Hae In and his friends were seen visiting a well-known haunted house in New York City, the United States.Jung Hae InAfter entering the haunted house, Jung Hae In told one of his friends to lead the way.

Then, Jung Hae In walked behind the friend with another friend behind himself to make sure he had the least contact with ghosts and zombies there.Jung Hae InWhile walking, he got so scared that he did not dare to look around him at all; he did not turn his face around for a second.

Whenever ghosts and zombies came out of nowhere and surprised him, he would scream at the top of his lungs.

Jung Hae In sounded as if he was about to burst into tears as well. Jung Hae InWhen he came out of the haunted house, Jung Hae In was completely drenched in cold sweat.

The actor stared blank for a bit and commented, "Wow, that was one frightening experience. That was seriously something else. It even made me a little nauseous."

Then, he looked towards the camera and said, "But if you are visiting New York City during Halloween, then it's something you must try. That place will terrify you like crazy, but it will definitely be worth a shot."Jung Hae In(Credit= KBS Jung Hae In's Following the Walk, FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙