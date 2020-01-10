[SBS Star] WENDY Sends a Handwritten Letter & Snacks to Her Dancers from the Hospital

WENDY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet sent a handwritten letter along with snacks to her dancers from the hospital.On January 9, one Red Velvet's dancer shared a photo on her Instagram.In the photo, there were bags of food and drinks lying on the floor.There was also a person holding a handwritten letter in her hands as well.Over this photo, the dancer wrote, "We were practicing for Red Velvet's concert and WENDY sent us this."She continued, "She is an angel. Get better soon, WENDY. Let's perform together in the nearest future as possible."Currently, WENDY is in the hospital, treating her injuries from '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun' where she injured her face, pelvis and wrist.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)