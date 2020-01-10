SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WENDY Sends a Handwritten Letter & Snacks to Her Dancers from the Hospital
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] WENDY Sends a Handwritten Letter & Snacks to Her Dancers from the Hospital

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.10 14:43 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] WENDY Sends a Handwritten Letter & Snacks to Her Dancers from the Hospital
WENDY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet sent a handwritten letter along with snacks to her dancers from the hospital.

On January 9, one Red Velvet's dancer shared a photo on her Instagram.

In the photo, there were bags of food and drinks lying on the floor.

There was also a person holding a handwritten letter in her hands as well.WENDYOver this photo, the dancer wrote, "We were practicing for Red Velvet's concert and WENDY sent us this."

She continued, "She is an angel. Get better soon, WENDY. Let's perform together in the nearest future as possible."WENDYCurrently, WENDY is in the hospital, treating her injuries from '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun' where she injured her face, pelvis and wrist.

(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙