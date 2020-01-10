SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JOY Shares Some Strict Rules that Red Velvet Members Had Before
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] JOY Shares Some Strict Rules that Red Velvet Members Had Before

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.10 11:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JOY Shares Some Strict Rules that Red Velvet Members Had Before
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member JOY shared some strict rules that the group had for the first couple of years after their debut.

On January 9 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', JOY was invited to join the talk.JOYDuring the talk, JOY mentioned that it has almost been over five years since she made debut as a member of Red Velvet.

JOY said, "Things have changed now that it's been so many years since we made debut. We're much freer than we used to be."

The K-pop star continued, "Previously, our agency was really strict about our weight. We had to take photos of our weight as well as what we ate for the day, and send them to the agency staff every day."

She went on, "We had to get our agency staff's permission before going out somewhere as well. Not only that, but we also had a 11 o'clock curfew."JOYThen, JOY mentioned how their dorm changed over time.

JOY said, "None of the members had the privilege of having their own room at that time; we all shared a room. I remember quietly applying my skincare products on my face with a light from my phone after returning to the dorm late at night due to shooting. It was pretty inconvenient."

She added, "Some time ago, we were asked if we were okay with living in two different dorms. That wasn't what we wanted though, so instead of that, we moved into a bigger dorm so that we could still live together. We each have our own room now. It's nice."JOYDebuted in August 2014, Red Velvet consists of five members including JOY, IRENE, WENDY, SEULGI and YERI, and they are known to be extremely close to one another. 

(Credit= KBS Happy Together 4, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙