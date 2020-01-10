SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Prosecution Requests Another Arrest Warrant for SEUNGRI
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Prosecution Requests Another Arrest Warrant for SEUNGRI

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.01.10 11:17 Updated 2020.01.10 11:22 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Prosecution Requests Another Arrest Warrant for SEUNGRI
Prosecution is seeking a new arrest warrant for former K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI.

On January 10, Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office stated that they have filed a new arrest warrant for the former BIGBANG member.
SEUNGRI (funE)This comes approximately seven months after his initial arrest warrant requested by police deemed invalid by the court prior to the prosecution's involvement.

The prosecution filed for a warrant with seven different charges―prostitution, prostitution solicitation, violation of the Food and Sanitation Act, two different categories of embezzlement, violation of Foreign Transaction Act, and habitual gambling.
빅뱅 승리, 이승현 기습 출석Back in March 2019, SEUNGRI announced his departure from BIGBANG following controversies surrounding his personal business outside the group activities.

His arrest warrant validation hearing is expected to take place on January 13. 

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙