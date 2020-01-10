[SBS Star] Prosecution Requests Another Arrest Warrant for SEUNGRI

Prosecution is seeking a new arrest warrant for former K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI.On January 10, Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office stated that they have filed a new arrest warrant for the former BIGBANG member.This comes approximately seven months after his initial arrest warrant requested by police deemed invalid by the court prior to the prosecution's involvement.The prosecution filed for a warrant with seven different charges―prostitution, prostitution solicitation, violation of the Food and Sanitation Act, two different categories of embezzlement, violation of Foreign Transaction Act, and habitual gambling.Back in March 2019, SEUNGRI announced his departure from BIGBANG following controversies surrounding his personal business outside the group activities.His arrest warrant validation hearing is expected to take place on January 13.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)