[SBS Star] BTS JIN Becomes the Owner of Another Multi-billion Won Apartment in Seoul
Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.10
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN has become the owner of another unimaginably expensive apartment in the capital city of South Korea―Seoul.

On January 8, news outlet BIZ.HANKOOK reported that JIN purchase one large unit at the most expensive apartment in Seoul called 'Hannam The Hill'.

Hannam The Hill is a home to many wealthy politicians, businessmen, and celebrities in Korea, as it boasts great amenities including a fitness center, swimming pool, screen golf zone, sauna, event hall, club house and more as well as its convenient location and great view over the Han River. JINThe report stated that JIN purchased this 4.3 billion won (approximately 3.7 million dollars) 206.21㎡ (2219.63 sqft) apartment at Hannam The Hill in October 2019.

According to the report, JIN bought the unit in a joint name with 'A' and 'B', which presume to be the names of JIN's parents.

Following the purchase, all 'A', 'B' and JIN officially moved their address to this unit.

Back in 2018, JIN bought a smaller unit of 87.56㎡ (942.59 sqft) for 1.9 billion won (approximately 1.6 million dollars) at Hannam The Hill, which makes this his second purchase at Hannam The Hill.JINAs all members of BTS, except for RM, has purchased their own apartment within the last two years, many guesses are that they will soon be moving out of their dorm to live by themselves.

In regard to this assumption, however, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment recently commented, "We are unable to confirm anything about that, as it is a private matter."BTS(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
