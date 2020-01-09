SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SF9 RO WOON Talks About His Dating Style in Real Life
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] SF9 RO WOON Talks About His Dating Style in Real Life

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.01.09 16:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SF9 RO WOON Talks About His Dating Style in Real Life
K-pop boy group SF9's member/actor RO WOON shared what kind of boyfriend he is when in a relationship.

During his recent appearance on KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', RO WOON was asked about his dating style in real life.

To this, RO WOON revealed, "I'm a type of person who is fully dedicated to my girlfriend when in a relationship."
RO WOONHappy Together 4RO WOON also revealed that he recently went on a family trip for the first time in 15 years.

He said, "It was actually the first time going on a family trip after about 15 years. This was my first break after the long years of training and busy schedules as SF9."

Meanwhile, RO WOON recently made his successful drama lead role debut through MBC's 'Extraordinary You'.
RO WOONShortly after the drama's finale, he made his singer comeback as a SF9 member with 'FIRST COLLECTION' on January 7.

(Credit= KBS, FNC Entertainment, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙