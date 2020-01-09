SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Seo Jang Hoon·Lee Sang Yun Say They Were Amazed with Cha Eun-woo's Basketball Skills
Former basketball player Seo Jang Hoon and actor Lee Sang Yun shared how great of a basketball player they think Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO is.

On January 9, a press conference for SBS' new basketball television show 'Handsome Tigers' took place at SBS Hall, Seoul.

Handsome Tigers' coach Seo Jang Hoon, manager JOY of Red Velvet as well as 10 players of the team including Lee Sang Yun, Cha Eun-woo, actors Seo Ji-seok, Kim Seung-hyun, Kang Kyung Jun, Lee Tae Seon, models Julien Kang, Moon Su Inn, Shorry of boy duo Mighty Mouth and singer Yoo Seonho were present at the press conference.Handsome Tigers Press ConferenceDuring the press conference, Seo Jang Hoon was asked which players he considered were better than he had initially believed.

Seo Jang Hoon responded, "Well, I've always been aware that Lee Sang Yun, Seo Ji-seok and Julien Kang were good at playing basketball, and they were as good as I had expected."

He continued, "But I had no idea that Cha Eun-woo and Yoo Seonho were good at it at all. It turned out that they not only have amazing basketball skills, but also are very athletic. I believe they both have great potentials as well."Handsome Tigers Press ConferenceA little while later, Lee Sang Yun was asked who he thought an ace player out of the team was.

Lee Sang Yun said, "If we are purely talking about their skills in basketball, then I'll certainly say that it is Su Inn. I'm sure everyone will agree with me on this, because Su Inn's really got the talent."

The actor went on, "However, I personally want to say that an ace is Eun-woo. First, he's good-looking... Second, he's super fast... He's actually the fastest here."

He added, "I had not known that Eun-woo was this good at playing basketball, you know. I was impressed. He's just that one guy that this show needs. I think he's an ace in every way."Handsome Tigers Press Conference'Handsome Tigers' will show the players of the team gathering together to practice and having basketball matches with other amateur teams.

The first episode of the show is scheduled to be unveiled on January 10 at 11:10PM KST.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
