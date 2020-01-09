SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Sooyoung Cutely Scolds Her Boyfriend Chung Kyung-ho on Social Media
Published 2020.01.09 15:05 Updated 2020.01.09 15:08 View Count
The cutest interaction between celebrity couple singer/actress Sooyoung and actor Chung Kyung-ho is making their fans smile from ear to ear.

On January 8, Chung Kyung-ho updated his personal Instagram with a photo of him posing for a selfie with his friend actor Yoo Yeon Seok.
Sooyoung, Chung Kyung-hoThe photo was decorated with a vintage Polaroid filter, and Chung Kyung-ho wrote the abbreviated version of his upcoming drama with a heart on the photo.
Sooyoung, Chung Kyung-hoShortly after the photo was posted, Chung Kyung-ho's girlfriend Sooyoung commented, "Ha... That filter, seriously."

To this, Chung Kyung-ho replied, "But I paid for it, you know.... Deal with it..."
Sooyoung, Chung Kyung-hoSooyoung and Chung Kyung-ho made their relationship public in January 2014, that they have been together since 2012.

Meanwhile, Chung Kyung-ho and Yoo Yeon Seok are currently busy filming their upcoming tvN drama 'A Wise Doctor's Life' which is slated to premiere next month.

(Credit= 'jstar_allallj' 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
0
0
