[SBS Star] Sooyoung Cutely Scolds Her Boyfriend Chung Kyung-ho on Social Media

The cutest interaction between celebrity couple singer/actress Sooyoung and actor Chung Kyung-ho is making their fans smile from ear to ear.On January 8, Chung Kyung-ho updated his personal Instagram with a photo of him posing for a selfie with his friend actor Yoo Yeon Seok.The photo was decorated with a vintage Polaroid filter, and Chung Kyung-ho wrote the abbreviated version of his upcoming drama with a heart on the photo.Shortly after the photo was posted, Chung Kyung-ho's girlfriend Sooyoung commented, "Ha... That filter, seriously."To this, Chung Kyung-ho replied, "But I paid for it, you know.... Deal with it..."Sooyoung and Chung Kyung-ho made their relationship public in January 2014, that they have been together since 2012.Meanwhile, Chung Kyung-ho and Yoo Yeon Seok are currently busy filming their upcoming tvN drama 'A Wise Doctor's Life' which is slated to premiere next month.(Credit= 'jstar_allallj' 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram)(SBS Star)