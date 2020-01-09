SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] DARA Connects G-DRAGON with His Biggest Fan DINDIN on the Phone
[SBS Star] DARA Connects G-DRAGON with His Biggest Fan DINDIN on the Phone

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.09
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] DARA Connects G-DRAGON with His Biggest Fan DINDIN on the Phone
K-pop artist DARA connected G-DRAGON of boy group BIGBANG's huge fan hip-hop artist DINDIN on the phone.

On January 7 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', DINDIN made a guest appearance.

During the talk, the hosts DARA, Park Na-rae, Kim Sook and Park So-hyun told DINDIN that they would make his wish come true.Video StarSo, DINDIN asked if he could have a phone conversation with G-DRAGON, and DARA called G-DRAGON for him right away.

When G-DRAGON really answered the phone, however, DINDIN became shy and quickly went back to his seat only after introducing himself to him and saying how cool he finds him.Video StarThen, DARA asked G-DRAGON, "Did you know that DINDIN was your fan? What did you think about it?"

G-DRAGON laughed and answered, "Yes, I heard about it. To me though, DINDIN is like my star. I've seen him a lot on television and stuff, you know."

Immediately after hearing this, DINDIN jumped up from his seat and commented, "Wow, this is unbelievable!"Video StarPark Na-rae and Kim Sook continued to talk about DINDIN to G-DRAGON, "DINDIN earlier said that he probably won't be able to ever meet you in person, because he will be way too nervous."

They went on, "He hopes that you'll always remain as a star to him in the distance."

G-DRAGON responded, "Oh, I would want that too, in that case."

Then, DINDIN quickly interrupted their conversation and cried out loud, "No, no! Please! No! I want to meet you one day, hyung!"Video StarTo wrap up the conversation, Park Na-rae and Kim Sook regarding what his plans are for the future.

G-DRAGON said, "Well, I would like to return soon as well. But it's not something that just happens like that. I need to come up with some ideas first, so..."

After this, they all thanked G-DRAGON for answering the call late at night and said goodbye to him.
Video Star(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
