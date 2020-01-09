[SBS Star] BTS Hypes Up Anticipation Towards Upcoming Release with a Comeback Map

K-pop sensation BTS is all set to shake the world about with a new album, 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.On January 9, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment dropped a "comeback map" on BTS official social media channels.The comeback map provides the timeline of BTS' upcoming release of 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' on February 21.According to the information given from the comeback map, BTS is set to unveil a comeback trailer 'SHADOW' on January 10, along with a pre-release single and an art film featuring a performance by MN Dance Company on January 17.Then on February 3, BTS will present its second comeback trailer 'EGO', followed by a series of comeback photo releases from February 10 to 13.The full track list will be unveiled on February 17, just four days before the official release on February 21.Unlike the group's typical comeback timeline, the official music video for the lead single (supposedly the title track) will be available a week after the album release.In addition to the above-mentioned days, the comeback map also provides 'Connect, BTS' that is set to take place in five different cities all across the world―London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul and New York City.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)