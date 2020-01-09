SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Minhwan ♥ Yulhee Get Excited After Finding Out Whether Their Twins Are Boys or Girls
Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.09
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Minhwan ♥ Yulhee Get Excited After Finding Out Whether Their Twins Are Boys or Girls
Minhwan of K-pop boy band FTISLAND and his wife Yulhee of former girl group LABOUM expressed their excitement after discovering whether their twins are boys or girls.

On January 8 episode of KBS' television show 'Guys Doing Housework Season 2', Minhwan and Yulhee revealed the gender of their twins.Minhwan and YulheeDuring the interview, Yulhee said with a smile, "Our twins are apparently both girls. I was over the moon when I found out about it."

She continued, "I was actually hoping that the twins were girls. When I heard that they really were girls, I thought, 'My dream has come true. I've achieved all my dreams in life!' I couldn't be happier!"

Minhwan also said, "I tried not to make it too obvious in front of everyone, but I hoped them to be girls as well. I can't wait to buy them matching outfits."Minhwan and YulheeMinhwan and YulheeMinhwan and Yulhee went public with their relationship in September 2017, and their son Jae-yul was born in June 2018.

Then, they held a wedding ceremony about three months after Jae-yul's birth.

Previously in the summer last year, it was announced that the couple was expecting twins.

(Credit= KBS Guys Doing Housework Season 2, 'yul._.hee' Instagram, FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
