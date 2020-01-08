SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Ji Hoon Tricks Bae Jin Young After Getting Fooled by a Fake Camera Himself
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Ji Hoon Tricks Bae Jin Young After Getting Fooled by a Fake Camera Himself

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.08 18:10 Updated 2020.01.08 18:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Ji Hoon Tricks Bae Jin Young After Getting Fooled by a Fake Camera Himself
K-pop artist Park Ji Hoon tricked Bae Jin Young of boy group CIX with a fake camera after getting fooled by it himself.

On January 5, Park Ji Hoon and Bae Jin Young's fan signing event for a cosmetics brand was held.

On this day, Park Ji Hoon and Bae Jin Young made fans gasp with their multiplied handsomeness.Park Ji Hoon and Bae Jin YoungDuring the event, Park Ji Hoon received a bubble-making toy from one fan that was in the shape of a Polaroid camera.

Park Ji Hoon thought that it was a Polaroid camera that he pressed the button on the toy to take a photo of himself.

Then, bubbles came out from a place where he thought was a camera lens, which completely startled him.

Park Ji Hoon covered his mouth in embarrassment and laughed at his own foolish behavior.Park Ji Hoon and Bae Jin YoungHe thought for a little while after that and suddenly got up, seeming like he made some sort of decision.

He went over to Bae Jin Young who was waving towards fans, and posed as if he was taking a photo with the camera.

Bae Jin Young obviously did not find anything suspicious here, and looked straight to the camera.Park Ji Hoon and Bae Jin YoungThat was when Park Ji Hoon released bubbles and brought the fake camera closer to Bae Jin Young.

In response to this, Bae Jin Young stepped back, gave Park Ji Hoon a look and laughed. 

After that, Park Ji Hoon satisfactorily smiled while holding his thumb up high and went back to his seat.
 
It looked like Park Ji Hoon and Bae Jin Young managed to make fans laugh with their cuteness on this day as well.

(Credit= 'titiwink529' 'forbaebe' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙