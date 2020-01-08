[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Ji Hoon Tricks Bae Jin Young After Getting Fooled by a Fake Camera Himself

K-pop artist Park Ji Hoon tricked Bae Jin Young of boy group CIX with a fake camera after getting fooled by it himself.On January 5, Park Ji Hoon and Bae Jin Young's fan signing event for a cosmetics brand was held.On this day, Park Ji Hoon and Bae Jin Young made fans gasp with their multiplied handsomeness.During the event, Park Ji Hoon received a bubble-making toy from one fan that was in the shape of a Polaroid camera.Park Ji Hoon thought that it was a Polaroid camera that he pressed the button on the toy to take a photo of himself.Then, bubbles came out from a place where he thought was a camera lens, which completely startled him.Park Ji Hoon covered his mouth in embarrassment and laughed at his own foolish behavior.He thought for a little while after that and suddenly got up, seeming like he made some sort of decision.He went over to Bae Jin Young who was waving towards fans, and posed as if he was taking a photo with the camera.Bae Jin Young obviously did not find anything suspicious here, and looked straight to the camera.That was when Park Ji Hoon released bubbles and brought the fake camera closer to Bae Jin Young.In response to this, Bae Jin Young stepped back, gave Park Ji Hoon a look and laughed.After that, Park Ji Hoon satisfactorily smiled while holding his thumb up high and went back to his seat.It looked like Park Ji Hoon and Bae Jin Young managed to make fans laugh with their cuteness on this day as well.(Credit= 'titiwink529' 'forbaebe' Twitter)(SBS Star)