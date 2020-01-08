SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TWICE's Agency Files for Restraining Order Against NAYEON's Stalker
[SBS Star] TWICE's Agency Files for Restraining Order Against NAYEON's Stalker

Published 2020.01.08
K-pop girl group TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment has taken a strong legal action against a man who has been stalking the group's member NAYEON.

On January 8, JYP Entertainment shared that the agency filed criminal charges and applied for a restraining order against NAYEON's stalker. 
NAYEONJYP Entertainment's full statement reads as follows:

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.

On January 8, our agency filed criminal charges to Seoul Gangnam Police Station against the stalker, a foreigner, of TWICE's member NAYEON for obstruction of business (Criminal Act Article 314).

Furthermore, we have also completed our application for a restraining order to Seoul Central District Court on January 7.

Prior to this, we have already warned the stalker multiple times not to approach NAYEON, as he has made several attempts before.

However, the stalker continued to ignore our warnings, and on January 1, he boarded the same plane as NAYEON and tried to approach her again, causing a major disturbance on board.

In addition to the measures mentioned above, our agency will continue to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of our artists.
NAYEONBack on January 1, fans expressed their worries as an Instagram story post uploaded on TWICE's official Instagram hinted that NAYEON's stalker was on the same flight as the members.

(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'twicetagram' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
