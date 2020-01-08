SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Moves to the Side for J-HOPE's Fan to Take His Photos
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Moves to the Side for J-HOPE's Fan to Take His Photos

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.08 17:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Moves to the Side for J-HOPEs Fan to Take His Photos
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN was spotted moving to the side for a fan of his fellow member J-HOPE for her to take his photos at 'Golden Disc Awards'.

On January 5, the second day of '34th Golden Disc Awards' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.BTSBTSOn this day, JIMIN once again stole the hearts of many fans with his thoughtful behavior.

When the members of BTS were sitting at the artist zone, JIMIN was sitting next to J-HOPE.

While JIMIN was looking at the audience, he noticed that there was one fan who was holding a banner with J-HOPE's name on it.

As soon as JIMIN noticed her, he realized that he was in the way of her and J-HOPE.BTSJIMIN then immediately slid to the side so that she could get a better view of him as well as take good photos of him.

After moving to the side, JIMIN smiled at her and made a gesture towards J-HOPE.

Since J-HOPE did not know what was going on, JIMIN kindly explained it to him as well.  BTSLater, this fan of J-HOPE took to her social media to express gratitude to JIMIN.

She said, "JIMIN saw me struggling to take photos of J-HOPE, and moved to the side for me so that I could see him. I think JIMIN noticed my big lit-up banner that had 'J-HOPE' written on it. Thank you, JIMIN."
 
A lot of fans managed to capture this sweet moment of JIMIN on camera, and all BTS fans are showering JIMIN with more love at the moment.

(Credit= 'FlyingAngel_JM' 'JTBC_Awards' Twitter, 'cathyhopejhope' Weibo)

(SBS Star) 
