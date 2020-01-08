SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Giant Penguin 'Pengsoo' Shares Backstage Photos Taken with BTS·TWICE·NU'EST
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Giant Penguin 'Pengsoo' Shares Backstage Photos Taken with BTS·TWICE·NU'EST

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.01.08 16:37 Updated 2020.01.08 16:43 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Giant Penguin Pengsoo Shares Backstage Photos Taken with BTS·TWICE·NUEST
South Korea's beloved penguin and YouTube star Pengsoo shared its photos taken with the members of BTS, TWICE, and NU'EST!

On January 7, Pengsoo shared a series of photos on its official Instagram account.

The photos were of Pengsoo posing next to three different K-pop groups―BTS, TWICE, and NU'EST.
'Pengsoo' Shares Backstage Photos Taken with BTS·TWICE·NU'ESTThe members of each group in the photo were BTS' JUNGKOOK and V, TWICE's JEONGYEON, NAYEON, MOMO, and SANA, and NU'EST's REN, MINHYUN, and BAEKHO.

It seems like the photos were taken at the backstage of '35th Golden Disc Awards', the event that Pengsoo attended as an award presenter on January 5.
'Pengsoo' Shares Backstage Photos Taken with BTS·TWICE·NU'ESTUpon seeing the adorable photos, fans commented, "I'm so jealous.", "Thank you for putting the biggest smile on their faces, Pengsoo!", "This is just so precious.", and more.
'Pengsoo' Shares Backstage Photos Taken with BTS·TWICE·NU'EST'Pengsoo' Shares Backstage Photos Taken with BTS·TWICE·NU'EST'Pengsoo' Shares Backstage Photos Taken with BTS·TWICE·NU'ESTPengsoo is a penguin character created by South Korea's broadcasting station EBS, and it has been receiving a nationwide popularity after launching a YouTube channel called 'Giant Peng TV'.

(Credit= 'giantpengsoo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙