[SBS Star] Giant Penguin 'Pengsoo' Shares Backstage Photos Taken with BTS·TWICE·NU'EST

South Korea's beloved penguin and YouTube star Pengsoo shared its photos taken with the members of BTS, TWICE, and NU'EST!On January 7, Pengsoo shared a series of photos on its official Instagram account.The photos were of Pengsoo posing next to three different K-pop groups―BTS, TWICE, and NU'EST.The members of each group in the photo were BTS' JUNGKOOK and V, TWICE's JEONGYEON, NAYEON, MOMO, and SANA, and NU'EST's REN, MINHYUN, and BAEKHO.It seems like the photos were taken at the backstage of '35th Golden Disc Awards', the event that Pengsoo attended as an award presenter on January 5.Upon seeing the adorable photos, fans commented, "I'm so jealous.", "Thank you for putting the biggest smile on their faces, Pengsoo!", "This is just so precious.", and more.Pengsoo is a penguin character created by South Korea's broadcasting station EBS, and it has been receiving a nationwide popularity after launching a YouTube channel called 'Giant Peng TV'.(Credit= 'giantpengsoo' Instagram)(SBS Star)