[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Sends a Message to Koo Hye Sun Through His Recent Instagram Update?

Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon's recent Instagram update is getting many thinking, "Wait, I think this may actually be something that he wants to say to Koo Hye Sun right now."On January 7, Ahn Jae Hyeon shared an image on his Instagram with the caption, "Good night."The image was a screenshot of part of 'Love Yourself' by Canadian singer Justin Bieber's lyrics.In this specific part of the lyrics, Justin Bieber sang, "My mama don't like you and she likes everyone. And I never like to admit that I was wrong. And I've been so caught up in my job, didn't see what's going on."He went on like this, "And now I know. I'm better sleeping on my own. Cause if you like the way you look that much. Oh baby you should go and love yourself."Back in August last year, Koo Hye Sun shared that her marriage had lost its spark and Ahn Jae Hyeon wanted a divorce.For some time after that, they engaged in a public back-and-forth regarding Ahn Jae Hyeon's alleged desire for a divorce, which Koo Hye Sun disagreed with.Then in September, it was revealed that Ahn Jae Hyeon filed for divorce.During their marriage dispute, Koo Hye Sun revealed some very private conversations between them, and Ahn Jae Hyeon later shared past text messages they had exchanged in order to prove her wrong/exaggeration.After seeing Ahn Jae Hyeon's update, a lot of people speculated that Ahn Jae Hyeon was indirectly expressing what he wanted to say to Koo Hye Sun, seeing all those things that had happened between them.(Credit= 'aagbanjh' 'kookoo900' Instagram)(SBS Star)