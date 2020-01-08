[SBS Star] Kim Woo Seok & Cho Seung Youn Write Letter to Fans After X1's Disbandment

Kim Woo Seok and Cho Seung Youn of disbanded K-pop project group X1 penned a heartfelt letter to their fans.
On January 8, Kim Woo Seok's management agency TOP MEDIA updated their official Twitter with Kim Woo Seok's handwritten letter.
Kim Woo Seok wrote:
Hello, this is Kim Woo Seok.
We shared the same thoughts, and we dreamed the same dreams.
As a X1 member, I learned a lot of things and had the precious experience or receiving love from many people.
When everything that I thought it was only a dream finally came true, you were by my side. Once again, thank you so much.
It was an honor to work together with X1 members and I will forever cherish the memories of our time together in my heart.
I ask you to send X1 members―whom I cried, laughed, and spent my days together with―a kind word, instead of criticism.
I would also like to thank all the staff members of SWING Entertainment for their hard work.
I think I have said this before, but I will never forget you although you will no longer go by the name, ONEIT (X1's fan club).
I received so much love. I learned many things.
I thought I could give you much in return, but I'm sorry that I could not.
I hope people will cheer me on so that I can greet everyone with a new dream soon.
Another X1 member Cho Seung Youn also took his personal Instagram and wrote:
Hello everyone, I first want to thank you all so much for helping us to have such a wonderful experience, while smiling and crying next to us.
You may be disappointed and upset because I am not able to return in the way that you had expected, but I will work harder to show a good side of myself to all of you in the future.
I am an only child, but I was able to feel a lot of love thanks to the brothers who seem like my real brothers, and I learned a lot while promoting together with the members.
I think we were able to work harder during promotions thanks to all of you who like us.
We all think of you a lot, and there was a lot of things that we wanted to show you.
Although we have stopped walking together as 11, I hope you to look forward to us, who are connected by an invisible string.
I will return soon as someone who always touches your heart, and as someone you will like no matter how I appear.
Thank you for spending the best moments of 2019 with me, and I will give back to you for everything you have given me.
I'm always grateful, and I love you all.
Please don't get sick, and be careful not to catch a cold.
The 11 members of X1 was formed by Mnet's survival audition program 'Produce X 101', and made their debut on August 27, 2019.
After the group's first album release, X1 had halted all activities until its disbandment on January 6 due to the vote manipulation that happened in the entire 'Produce' series.
(Credit= 'topmedia_kr' Twitter, 'woodz_dnwm' Instagram, SWING Entertainment)
(SBS Star)