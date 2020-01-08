[SBS Star] Kim Woo Seok & Cho Seung Youn Write Letter to Fans After X1's Disbandment

Kim Woo Seok and Cho Seung Youn of disbanded K-pop project group X1 penned a heartfelt letter to their fans.On January 8, Kim Woo Seok's management agency TOP MEDIA updated their official Twitter with Kim Woo Seok's handwritten letter.Kim Woo Seok wrote:Hello, this is Kim Woo Seok.We shared the same thoughts, and we dreamed the same dreams.As a X1 member, I learned a lot of things and had the precious experience or receiving love from many people.When everything that I thought it was only a dream finally came true, you were by my side. Once again, thank you so much.It was an honor to work together with X1 members and I will forever cherish the memories of our time together in my heart.I ask you to send X1 members―whom I cried, laughed, and spent my days together with―a kind word, instead of criticism.I would also like to thank all the staff members of SWING Entertainment for their hard work.I think I have said this before, but I will never forget you although you will no longer go by the name, ONEIT (X1's fan club).I received so much love. I learned many things.I thought I could give you much in return, but I'm sorry that I could not.I hope people will cheer me on so that I can greet everyone with a new dream soon.Another X1 member Cho Seung Youn also took his personal Instagram and wrote:Hello everyone, I first want to thank you all so much for helping us to have such a wonderful experience, while smiling and crying next to us.You may be disappointed and upset because I am not able to return in the way that you had expected, but I will work harder to show a good side of myself to all of you in the future.I am an only child, but I was able to feel a lot of love thanks to the brothers who seem like my real brothers, and I learned a lot while promoting together with the members.I think we were able to work harder during promotions thanks to all of you who like us.We all think of you a lot, and there was a lot of things that we wanted to show you.Although we have stopped walking together as 11, I hope you to look forward to us, who are connected by an invisible string.I will return soon as someone who always touches your heart, and as someone you will like no matter how I appear.Thank you for spending the best moments of 2019 with me, and I will give back to you for everything you have given me.I'm always grateful, and I love you all.Please don't get sick, and be careful not to catch a cold.The 11 members of X1 was formed by Mnet's survival audition program 'Produce X 101', and made their debut on August 27, 2019.After the group's first album release, X1 had halted all activities until its disbandment on January 6 due to the vote manipulation that happened in the entire 'Produce' series.(Credit= 'topmedia_kr' Twitter, 'woodz_dnwm' Instagram, SWING Entertainment)(SBS Star)